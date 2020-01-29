A car-free day has been proposed for Stamford
Published: 12:26, 29 January 2020
| Updated: 12:51, 29 January 2020
Stamford could go 'vehicle free' for a day if a resident's idea gets the green light.
Sally Jordan put forward the vision of children playing in car-free streets to a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday.
Proposing the idea as something to help reduce pollution and improve the environment, she said she had attended a One World Week event and their car-free idea had 'stuck in her head'.
More by this authorSuzanne Moon