Home   News   Article

A car-free day has been proposed for Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:26, 29 January 2020
 | Updated: 12:51, 29 January 2020

Stamford could go 'vehicle free' for a day if a resident's idea gets the green light.

Sally Jordan put forward the vision of children playing in car-free streets to a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday.

Proposing the idea as something to help reduce pollution and improve the environment, she said she had attended a One World Week event and their car-free idea had 'stuck in her head'.

Read more
EnvironmentHuman InterestStamfordTraffic and Travel

More by this author

Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE