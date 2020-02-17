Home   News   Article

Bourne could be getting a Sunday market initially on a trial basis this this summer if South Kesteven District councillors give it the go-ahead

By Matthew Brown
Published: 11:48, 17 February 2020
 | Updated: 12:06, 17 February 2020

A town Sunday market has been proposed to start this summer.

The market in Bourne would be held on three or four Sundays initially, to see if people turn out to support it.

