A doctor who has being diagnosing and treating ailments for 30 years is retiring.

Dr Sara Hall said she remembers coming to Stamford in 1990 with her husband, fellow GP Craig Mann, and thinking how wonderful it would be to live and work ‘in such a beautiful town’.

“Fast forward to the present day and I am now retiring from a 30-year career as a GP in Stamford,” she said.

Dr Hall began working as a part time GP at St Mary’s Medical Centre in 1992, and also worked part time at Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough. She then focused on her GP role after starting a family.

“I have seen many changes, both in the NHS and also in the local provision of primary care over the years,” Dr Hall said, adding that she will miss many aspects of the job including the variety, and her patients.

“It’s been a privilege to share in the happy times and to support in the sad and difficult times,” she said.

“I have been fortunate to work alongside some wonderful colleagues, at St Mary’s and subsequently at Lakeside Stamford, who have worked tirelessly especially throughout the challenging times over recent years during and after the pandemic.

Colleague Dr Gavin Cattigan said: “On behalf of the practice I would like to thank Dr Hall for all that she has done for the surgery and the people of Stamford over the years.

“She will be sorely missed as a colleague and as a friend and we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”