A town fireworks display has been saved after a new venue was found with less than two months to the big night.

The future of Bourne’s fireworks event was in doubt after losing its long-established home at Manning Road Playing Fields to the development of 121 new homes.

Yet Bowthorpe Farm Park, near Witham-on-the-Hill, has come to the rescue and offered to host the event which is run by Bourne Round Table in conjunction with Bourne Abbey Primary Academy’s PTFA.

The event has been running for more than four decades and last year raised £10,000

It will take place on Saturday, November 4, with gates opening at 3pm ahead of a children’s display at 5.15pm and the main display at 6.45pm.

“Without making too big a point, without the guys at Bowthorpe there would have been no event,” said Kevin Gutteridge, a member of Bourne Round Table.

“We would have had nowhere to go and that would have been the event done, finished.”

Two displays are held with an earlier one for children

Concern was growing as the months ticked by, and there was relief when the new out of town venue was offered to replace Manning Road which had hosted the event since it began more than 40 years ago.

The Wellhead, the Recreation Ground, Abbey Lawns, Whitbread Meadow, Bourne Academy and fields around the town had all been previously ruled out for safety reasons and size.

“We had looked at so many options and time was getting on – November is not that far away,” Kevin added.

A fun fair is also run alongside the fireworks displays

“The guys at Bowthorpe got hold of us and offered us the site. It was very community spirited of them – they didn’t want to see the event cancelled.

“Unfortunately it isn’t in Bourne, but there just wasn’t anywhere. This is a nice site and a nice place to have it.”

The event is a big fundraiser for both the PFTA and Bourne Round Table, who stepped in to help 10 years ago as it grew, with proceeds split 50-50 between the two groups.

Last year’s event was sold out, attracting about 3,500 people, and raised £10,000.

“It’s another nice fundraiser for us and also a lot of fun to do,” said Kevin.

As well as the two displays there will once again be live music, a fun fair and a bar.

Tickets are on sale at www.bournefireworks.co.uk priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children aged five and over, with under 5s admitted free.