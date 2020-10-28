Stamford's Very Safe UK applies antimicrobial coating at Westside Gym to help fight coronavirus
Two Stamford businesses have teamed up to help protect people from coronavirus.
Westside Gym in West Street, Stamford has had all its machines and surfaces sprayed with an antimicrobial coating which helps to provide medium-term protection against viruses and bacteria.
The coating, applied by Stamford-based Very Safe UK, dries to form a layer of 'nanospikes' that can destroy cell membranes.