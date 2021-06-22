A team of tour guides have finally enjoyed their official launch party - 15 months after passing their exams.

The Stamford Mayor's Guides were due to celebrate their launch in March last year as the country went into lockdown.

Simon Whatling, Bill Cunningham, Kiffy Mitchell, Jim Grant and Nicola Sandall had been working with Blue Badge tour guide Jill Collinge to hone their skills as the new Mayor's Guides.

The Mayor's Guides launch their 2021 season

They have been able to host small tours with groups of up to six people between lockdowns, including their popular spooky tours, but were finally able to meet the mayor last week ahead of the new season.

Mayor Gloria Johnson, her consort Sheila Sismore and town councillor Angela Carter-Begbie enjoyed a tour of the town with Nicola Sandall.

Nicola said: "Only part way round the tour, the mayor commented that she has lived here for many years and found out more about the town in 20 minutes”

Town tours will now be running on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 11am from outside the town hall in St Mary's Hill.

Friday tours will start at 2pm.

Tickets cost £7.50 and can be booked in advance from www.ticketsource.co.uk/stamfordguidedtours or you can just turn up and pay on the day.

For more details about the tours, visit www.thestamfordtownguidedtours.co.uk