A conservatory door was smashed and items were taken during a burglary.

On the evening of Thursday last week (February 24), a property in Gresley Drive, Stamford was broken into.

The intruder smashed a conservatory door to gain entrance to the property and once inside stole the home-owner's belongings.

Police stock image

Anyone with information on the burglary should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number 328 of February 24.