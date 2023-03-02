Initial plans to build new housing and offices in Stamford have been approved at the third attempt.

A first bid for outline planning permission to redevelop land between Belton Street and Gas Street was refused in March last year.

Amended plans were submitted by RTK, formerly Ross Thain and Co, but last month, SKDC's planning committee deferred a decision to look further into road safety and parking.

The Belton Street site. Photo: Google Maps (62759063)

Following the findings of a parking survey and an agreement to add six parking bays in Gas Street, the committee today (Thursday) voted unanimously in favour.

The additional bays will be for permit holders from the new development.

Coun Robert Reid (Con - Bourne Austerby) said the plans were 'the best we are going to get' and described the extra parking as 'absolutely wonderful'.

The proposed development between Belton Street and Gas Street (62759033)

The plans would see existing offices, industrial units and domestic garages demolished and replaced with two blocks.

The first, facing onto Belton Street and Tenter Lane, would consist of two office units and nine maisonettes, ranging from one to three bedrooms, and include five affordable properties.

Block B would be a terrace of six three-storey townhouses, all three or four bedrooms, fronting onto Gas Street.

Gas Street in Stamford. Photo: Google Maps (62759036)

Parking is not included within the proposals for up to 46 employees of the new offices who will be asked to use council car parks instead.

Councillors last month described the plans as 'madness', while a neighbouring business said the area was 'continually blocked'.

But a six-day parking survey commissioned by developers found demand for Wharf Road Car Park topped out at 63 per cent and was generally nearer to half-full.

Planning officers concluded there was enough spare capacity across Wharf Road and the Cattle Market car park for the extra demand and that vehicles would not need to park on surrounding streets.