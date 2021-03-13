Simon Boon Homes wins permission to build more houses at Kettering Road, Stamford after planning inspector overturns South Kesteven District Council refusal
An eight-home development has been given the go-ahead after a council’s decision was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate on Tuesday (March 2).
Simon Boon Homes Ltd’s application to build on land off Kettering Road in Stamford had been refused by South Kesteven District Council in February last year.
At the time, councillors spoke about the impact on nearby historic listed buildings and the loss of a public right of way through ‘open country’ on the edge of the town.
Two councillors had voted to reject the plan, one was for the development, and five members chose to abstain.
The council’s head of development management said the reasons for refusing the application could be properly defended if the applicant decided to appeal.
Simon Boon Homes Ltd will now be allowed to develop three detached, two semi-detached and three terraced houses opposite the former football ground.
The company also applied for an award of costs but this was denied by the Planning Inspectorate.