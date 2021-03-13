An eight-home development has been given the go-ahead after a council’s decision was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate on Tuesday (March 2).

Simon Boon Homes Ltd’s application to build on land off Kettering Road in Stamford had been refused by South Kesteven District Council in February last year.

At the time, councillors spoke about the impact on nearby historic listed buildings and the loss of a public right of way through ‘open country’ on the edge of the town.

The new development site lies between Pinfold Lane at the back of the former Garden House Hotel and a site which has already been granted permission for five homes by Simon Boon Homes Ltd

Two councillors had voted to reject the plan, one was for the development, and five members chose to abstain.

The council’s head of development management said the reasons for refusing the application could be properly defended if the applicant decided to appeal.

Simon Boon Homes Ltd will now be allowed to develop three detached, two semi-detached and three terraced houses opposite the former football ground.

The site to the west has already been granted permission for five homes by Simon Boon Homes Ltd

The company also applied for an award of costs but this was denied by the Planning Inspectorate.