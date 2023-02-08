People were evacuated from The Crown Hotel in Stamford yesterday evening (Tuesday, February 7).

Firefighters were called at about 5pm to the 28-bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant in All Saints Place.

A fire alarm had been set off by an electrical fault in a fusebox on the top floor.

Jane Parker, supervisor at The Crown, said: "All the systems we have in place for this sort of incident worked well and we were able to evacuate the building safely and the fire service arrived very quickly."

She added that power was turned off for a short time while electrical work was carried out and that further safety checks were made.

The fusebox was not located in a guest bedroom.

This morning, the hotel, bar and restaurant were operating as normal.