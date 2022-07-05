Fed up that his town is sidelined in favour of Grantham and Lincoln, the mayor of Stamford has made a stand.

Coun David Taylor made his thoughts clear to the ‘head of highways’ in Lincolnshire, Coun Richard Davies, during a speech at the town hall.

During his time representing Stamfordians, Coun Taylor said most residents’ grumbles focused on the state of the pavements, potholes, parking, lorries flouting weight restrictions and properties being hit by HGVs.