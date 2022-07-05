Home   News   Article

Stamford's mayor calls on Lincolnshire County Council to do more

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 06:00, 05 July 2022

Fed up that his town is sidelined in favour of Grantham and Lincoln, the mayor of Stamford has made a stand.

Coun David Taylor made his thoughts clear to the ‘head of highways’ in Lincolnshire, Coun Richard Davies, during a speech at the town hall.

During his time representing Stamfordians, Coun Taylor said most residents’ grumbles focused on the state of the pavements, potholes, parking, lorries flouting weight restrictions and properties being hit by HGVs.

