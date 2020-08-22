Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers given new jackets and caps by Kitman UK
Published: 14:01, 22 August 2020
| Updated: 14:02, 22 August 2020
Volunteer litter pickers will be kept safer and warmer this autumn thanks to a generous donation of new kit.
Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers, who help keep the streets, verges and parks of Stamford clean, received bright orange jackets and baseball caps from Kitman UK, the uniform and branded kit supplier based off Ryhall Road in the town.
The donation came about after Paul 'Pep' Pepper joined the litter pickers.
