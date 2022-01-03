A town clerk who has been looking after the needs of a community for 15 years has been thanked for her work.

Patricia Stuart-Mogg became Stamford’s town clerk in December 2006, having carried out the role of parish clerk in Wansford and for other nearby villages.

As well as dealing with enquiries from residents and with visitors to the town hall in St Mary’s Hill, Patricia takes minutes at meetings of Stamford Town Council, advises councillors on democratic issues, writes letters on the council’s behalf, and helps arrange events.

Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson, left, with town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg

Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson ended the December meeting of Stamford Town Council with a presentation to Patricia, saying: “Our town clerk has been with us for 15 years on the 28th of this month and that is a milestone.

“She is the biggest asset for this town council because she does so much for us. I would like to say a huge thank you.”

Receiving a bouquet, Patricia said: “This council made my Christmas in 2006.

“I had thought I would just try to see if I could join such a wonderful council, and so to get a phone call before Christmas telling me I had been appointed was amazing.”

Deputy town clerk Sarah Dorson has been in the role since 2016.