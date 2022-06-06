Stamford’s mayor will face a range of challenges as he hops on a bike to cycle 100 miles.

David Taylor will station himself, and his Peloton, on the steps of Stamford Town Hall on Friday next week.

It is his first fundraising activity of the mayoral year raising funds for his chosen charity The RAF Association (RAFA).

The new mayor of Stamford David Taylor and new deputy mayor Andrew Croft

He will be using the physical training software, Zwift, which adjusts the difficulty throughout the route, to replicate a real cycle ride.

In preparation David has been training ‘an hour or so’ everyday, and said he is ‘feeling good about it’.

“I’ve got a location looking out over High Street St Martin’s,” said the mayor. “Hopefully people will walk by.”

Mayor of Stamford David Taylor is taking on a charity cycle ride

RAFA hosts a cycling event each year in June to raise money for RAF veterans and their families, which inspired David to join in.

“Simultaneously people all around the world are doing the same thing so it made sense to get involved in something which is already going on,” said the 62-year-old.

“Plus I’m quite keen on cycling.”

David has previously taken on a 150-mile cycle ride from the Lake District to Tynemouth which took a few of days, and proved a struggle.

For David an extra challenge comes from his epilepsy, which he has had since he was 17.

“I have fits when I get hot,” he said.

“I want to show you can still do anything with epilepsy.

“The other day when I was training I had a fit and I got back on and carried on.

“Another reason I’m doing it virtually is it’s not the best for me to cycle on the roads.”

David expects he will have a number of fits throughout the challenge but says he knows before they happen so he will be able to make himself safe.

He plans to start the cycle ride at 8am and estimates it will take five to six hours.

David has set himself the target of raising £1,500 and is already half way there, with £845 donated.

He said: “The money I raise will all be spent on people in Stamford.

“RAFA is a national organisation but I’ve asked it goes to people in and around Stamford to support facilities for people with disabilities or those who suffered mental health issues.

“They’re the people I would like the money to go to.”

People will be able to donate in cash at the town hall on the day or online via: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-taylor258