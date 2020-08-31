Home   News   Article

Stamford Town Council meetings to remain virtual for now

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 08:00, 31 August 2020

Stamford Town Council has deferred a decision over whether its meetings will continue to be held virtually or at the town hall.

Councillors will discuss the matter again on September 29 once an appropriate system has been found so that those shielding can continue to attend virtually.

A full risk assessment will be carried out before councillors return to town hall.

