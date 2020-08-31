Stamford Town Council meetings to remain virtual for now
Published: 08:00, 31 August 2020
Stamford Town Council has deferred a decision over whether its meetings will continue to be held virtually or at the town hall.
Councillors will discuss the matter again on September 29 once an appropriate system has been found so that those shielding can continue to attend virtually.
A full risk assessment will be carried out before councillors return to town hall.
Read moreCoronavirusHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)