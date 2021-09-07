Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford rated one of the most picturesque places to live

By Chloe Butler
-
chloe.butler@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:44, 07 September 2021
 | Updated: 17:11, 07 September 2021

Stamford has been named one of the most picturesque places to move to in the UK, according to Instagram data.

A team from Rated People, a website that recommends tradespeople, analysed Instagram hashtags relating to more than 500 towns and cities around the UK.

Stamford was the third most picturesque place people could move to, based on their findings.

Stamford Meadows
Stamford Meadows

First was the city of Durham in the North East and second was Newquay in Cornwall.

Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson said: "Stamford is a fantastic place to live, with beautiful Georgian architecture and Stamford Meadows is wonderful, especially on a sunny day.

"This is is also a town with a wonderful community spirit and a place where everyone looks after each other. "

Red Lion Square
Red Lion Square
Stamford Meadows
Stamford Meadows
The Bottle Lodges at Burghley
The Bottle Lodges at Burghley
The River Welland
The River Welland
All Saints' Church
All Saints' Church
Stamford School
Stamford School
Burghley House
Burghley House
St George's Church
St George's Church
Stamford Meadows
Stamford Meadows
The Millstream
The Millstream
St Leonard's Priory
St Leonard's Priory
Environment Outdoors Stamford Chloe Butler
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE