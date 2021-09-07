Stamford has been named one of the most picturesque places to move to in the UK, according to Instagram data.

A team from Rated People, a website that recommends tradespeople, analysed Instagram hashtags relating to more than 500 towns and cities around the UK.

Stamford was the third most picturesque place people could move to, based on their findings.

First was the city of Durham in the North East and second was Newquay in Cornwall.

Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson said: "Stamford is a fantastic place to live, with beautiful Georgian architecture and Stamford Meadows is wonderful, especially on a sunny day.

"This is is also a town with a wonderful community spirit and a place where everyone looks after each other. "

