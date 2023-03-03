People can enter a competition to become the next poet laureate for Stamford.

The annual competition involves writing a poem and a plan of what the applicant would like to do during their year in the role.

Alongside the poet laureate, a youth poet laureate aged 16 to 25 will be chosen.

Steph Gardes, Amanda Wheeler, Yvette Diaz-Munoz, youth poet laureate Daniel Paice, and poet laureate Scott Coe at an event in Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

To enter, people should write a poem - the theme of the coronation is encouraged - and send it to karen.burrows@southkesteven.gov.uk by April 14.

Applicants need to be 16 or over and include their address, postcode, phone number, email address and if they are applying for the youth role.

Scott Coe, Stamford's current poet laureate. Photo: Tony Nero

Daniel Paice, Stamford's current youth poet laureate

Those shortlisted will be invited to a final at Stamford Arts Centre at 7.30pm on April 26.