People have helped to raise £48,500 to support those who have served their country.

Poppy Appeal collectors for the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion were stationed in three supermarkets in the run-up to Remembrance Day last year.

And thanks to shoppers in Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose, as well as those who donated to collection tins at pubs and businesses, the town has contributed a huge amount to the annual fundraiser.

Peter Wharam with his granddaughter Maisie at Sainsbury’s

Jim Jackson, appeal organiser for the Stamford branch, said: “I was really astounded by the generosity of those who supported the Poppy Appeal.

“Once again I must thank all those very generous people of Stamford and surrounding villages who live, work and shop in town.

“I have received notification from headquarters that Stamford raised £48,500.28.”

Jim thanked staff at the three supermarkets for their helpfulness, and volunteers who filled the collections rota.

These included Peter Wharam, who set up supermarket stalls from 6am and Clive and June Green who closed them at night, and Jane and Adrian Pape who delivered and collected tins.

Donation points at The Danish Invader, The Lord Burghley, The London Inn, The Millstone Inn, The Hurdler and The Golden Fleece pubs raised £724.65.

At Morrisons £14,886.11 was donated overall, £9,936.11 in cash and £4,590 by card.

At Waitrose £13,454.21 was donated, £7941.21 in cash and £5,540 by card.

At Sainsbury's £8,842.58 was donated, £6,666.58 in cash and £2,176 by card.

Frankie Rae raised more than £3,200 with her red and purple knitted poppies that were available in the supermarkets and Sutherland Way News, and Linda Mills donated £197.29 also from the sale of knitted poppies. Karina Thorne and Pat McCaig’s clip-on poppies raised £2,500.

All Stamford schools, Uffington Primary and Copthill School in Uffington took part in the fundraising.

Service awards were received this year for volunteers Val Young (30 years), Pat Thompson and Eddie Flawn (10 years), and Eileen Dunkley, Roy Mcintyre, Alan Mumford, Mick and Sue Stretton, and Patti Wilby (five years).

Jim said: “As well as all our volunteers, I want to say ‘thank you’ to Maria Jackson, Chris and lan Pybus, Alan Mumford, Anne Rawden and Peter Wharam, who counted the cash, the staff at Lloyds Bank Stamford, RAF Wittering and Army personnel, and Steve Bonde who designed and printed certificates to those who raised more than £100 and for his many hours spent at Waitrose.”