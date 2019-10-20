Pubs across Uppingham have joined forces to host the town’s first beer festival.

The Uppingham Beer Festival will start on Friday, October 25, running until Sunday, October 27.

Anjali Prasad of the Uppingham Brewhouse has worked with Camra and town publicans to produce the event as part of the Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week.

Anjali said Rutland has other festivals in Oakham but Uppingham also needed its own annual event. With seven pubs and clubs hosting the festival, all within a short walk of each other, Anjali says the festival will showcase what the town has to offer.

There will be 30 real ales, including some from the Uppingham Brewhouse, which only started trading early this year.

Most other ales will be fairly local, but other ‘classics’ will have come from further afield. There will also be music.

The pubs and clubs hosting the event are the Vaults, The Falcon Hotel, the Exeter Arms, Don Paddy’s, The Crown, The Football Club and the Royal Oak.