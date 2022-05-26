A Stamford couple who have taken in a mother and son fleeing the war in Ukraine say offers of help from the community have been ‘extraordinary’.

Bob and Carrie Moody are hosting Olena Matviienko and her son Daniel, seven, who arrived here three weeks ago after leaving their Kyiv home.

The retired couple have since been busy helping Olena with the forms and administration for requirements such as accessing the NHS, benefits and eligibility to work.