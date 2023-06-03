The group responsible for catching speeding drivers in Stamford has revealed the roads where they see the most motorists breaking the rules.

Stamford Community Speedwatch was set up in October by people living across the town who are fed up with speeding.

With Stamford Town Council funding the speed watch kit, which cost about £300, the group was able to devise the locations they felt should be cracked down on.

Stamford Community Speed Watch

These include Roman Bank, Tinwell Road, Barnack Road, Casterton Road, Little Casterton Road, Sidney Farm Lane, Empingham Road, Drift Road and Cedar Road.

Nineteen volunteers take turns working in groups of three for an hour between 8am and 6pm.

On average 187 cars will drive by each session, with the group only recording one direction of traffic.

But the busiest roads - Casterton Road, Tinwell Road and Barnack Road - will see more than 300 cars an hour, with one team counting 380 cars on Casterton Road at 8am.

Barnack Road is also where volunteers record the most speeding vehicles. In one session a quarter of vehicles passing were caught speeding, compared with an average figure across the town of six per cent.

Other top speeding locations are Casterton Road and Sidney Farm Lane.

Details of any drivers caught are sent to the police and 'prolific offenders' can expect a knock on the door from officers.

Speed is one of the 'fatal four' reasons for road deaths in the UK alongside drink or drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and the use of mobile devices while behind the wheel.

Some locations do not have a particular speeding issue but a high volume of traffic causes congestion, such as in Conduit Road while in other places road users are unaware of changes in speed limits.

The group is asking anyone who wants to volunteer to email StamfordCSW@gmail.com or attend their monthly meetings which are held every second Friday of the month.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are flexible and friendly and even one session a month would be a great help in making Stamford a safer place for us all, we really appreciate the time and effort of all our volunteers.”