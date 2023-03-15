A very rare collection of early edition Jane Austen works has gone on sale in a Stamford bookshop.

A 16-volume complete set of the famous author's life works are being sold by St Mary's Books.

It is believed to be the only complete set of Austen’s early editions available in the world.

It is believed to be the only complete set of Jane Austen early editions on sale in the world

The stand-out in the collection is the only first edition for sale in the UK of Pride and Prejudice.

All of the books are either first or second edition, and St Mary's Books owner Marcus Tyers said it was one of their most exciting finds.

The shop specialises in rare books and last year put a first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on sale for £12,500.

A second edition Sense and Sensibility published before the author's death in 1817 (63009401)

"You are talking about finding a complete set of works from the most important female author ever," he said.

"It's unique to find them offered for sale - you just don't get it. So it was a wow moment, even for us."

The Stamford business bought it from a private collector last summer, since when it has been carefully restored.

The books have been painstakingly restored for sale (63009379)

For security reasons the collection is being stored away from the shop and the price is a closely-guarded secret, available on request.

"Selling them is the complicated part, finding someone who wants to part with huge sums of money," Marcus said.

"It's unlikely to be a walk-in customer!"

St Mary's Antiquarian Books in St Mary's Hill, Stamford

Only 1,500 first edition copies were thought to have been made of Austen's classic work Pride and Prejudice, which has spawned countless film and TV adaptations.

They alone sell for more than £140,000 each, and the complete set as a whole is expected to attract international interest.

"Jane Austen has a global reach," said Marcus.

"She is probably the most important figure in English literature since Shakespeare.

"We have sold Jane Austen first editions before to Singapore and the United States.

"It would be lovely to have them kept in the UK and maybe in an institution. Sometimes they are bought and then offered back to a museum or institution."