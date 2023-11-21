Festive gifts will soon be winging their way to children who would otherwise have nothing to open this Christmas.

Oakham Baptist Church has collected 245 shoe boxes packed with gifts as part of this year’s Operation Christmas Child appeal.

It is organised nationally by the Samaritan’s Purse charity to spread festive cheer across the globe.

Suzanne Johnson, Gill Day, Madeleine Gilbert, Timothy Gilbert and Julie Sugden with some of the boxes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Oakham’s appeal coordinator Suzanne Johnson said: “The appeal went really well and it was nice to have lots of families coming in to the church to make items for the boxes and have a chat.

"With the cost of living crisis, I'm really pleased we received so much support."

The boxes will now be delivered to a warehouse in Coventry where they will be checked, sealed and dispatched. Depending on their final destination, it could take a few months for them to arrive.

Madeleine Gilbert, Suzanne Johnson and Julie Sugden supported Operation Christmas Child. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Last year the church collected 220 boxes which were sent to Liberia.

Plans to build a two-story extension at the church in Melton Road will go on display this week. Church leaders say more room is needed to accommodate the growing congregation and to provide a bigger community space.

The church’s next Christmas event is a mini market on Saturday, December 9 from 10am until 3pm. There will be gift and food stalls, crafts and an opportunity to take nativity-themed selfies.