Three new planters have sprung up for spring at the Cattlemarket in Stamford.

The wooden containers were assembled by Stamford in Bloom in January, thanks to Stamford Town Council which paid for them. Now the containers have been planted with flowers.

Casterton Road, the sensory garden in Water Street and St Michael’s churchyard have been planted with purple crocuses by the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s, which are now in bloom.