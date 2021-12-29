An eat-in café specialising in pasties and pastries could soon fill a hole in Stamford High Street.

South Kesteven District Council has received a planning application for 56 High Street, which has previously been a Jack Wills clothing store, a branch of Trespass, and a Currys.

The application for The Cornish Bakery (s21/2508) requests signs and other visual changes to the Grade II listed shop front.

An application has been made to change 56 High Street, Stamford, which was most recently a Jack Wills shop

As well as 10 branches in Cornwall, The Cornish Bakery has several along the English south coast, and as far north as The Lake District and Dumfries in Scotland.