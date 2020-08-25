Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre receives £25,000 from government to help secure its future after pandemic

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:01, 25 August 2020
 | Updated: 11:04, 27 August 2020

A theatre company has received £25,000 from the Government to support its future.

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre will use the money to pay the monthly £12,500 bills and maintenance costs for August and September.

The money comes from the Government’s £1.57bn culture recovery fund.

Read more
Arts and ShowbizCoronavirusStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE