Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre receives £25,000 from government to help secure its future after pandemic
Published: 12:01, 25 August 2020
| Updated: 11:04, 27 August 2020
A theatre company has received £25,000 from the Government to support its future.
Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre will use the money to pay the monthly £12,500 bills and maintenance costs for August and September.
The money comes from the Government’s £1.57bn culture recovery fund.
