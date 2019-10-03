Stamford’s first regular LGBTQ+ club night is set to launch next Saturday night.

The event at Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge in North Street will feature house, funk, disco and soul music and - if it goes well - is set to become a monthly fixture.

Belinda Graham, 48, and partner Catherine Close organised the night, which is called ‘Out’, and are looking forward to people being able to have a good time in an open and welcoming environment.

Catherine Close and Belinda Graham

Belinda said: “It’s a night out for anybody, whatever their sexuality, or gender. It’s a safe space for people to go out and be themselves.

“I’ve been to events like this before and really enjoyed them, but it meant travelling to cities such as Leicester.

“This night in Stamford will offer many people something closer to home that they can go to.”

Belinda and Catherine have organised a DJ to play ‘plenty of dance music’ and any profit made from ticket sales will be used to help fund subsequent events.

“We hope to make it monthly, but will see what people coming along say to us about how often they think a night like this will work in Stamford.”

Organising the event is a departure from her usual line of work - Belinda is a waitress at The Potting Shed Café at Ashwell Garden Centre and Catherine is an ecologist at Barleythorpe specialising in creatures such as newts, bats and dormice.

LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (or questioning) and others.

Out’s first night is Saturday, October 12 from 10pm to 2am.

Tickets are available now priced £5 by clicking here. They will also be available on the door priced £8.