The author of the hit Inspector Morse detective series is among three illustrious town figures to be honoured by blue plaques next year.

Stamford Civic Society has approved requests for Colin Dexter, famous photographer Harry Burton and motoring pioneer John Pick.

The Society have put up just two blue plaques in Stamford in the last 11 years, for antiquary William Stukeley in Barn Hill, and artist Nelson Dawson in St Mary's Street, in 2010 and 2018 respectively.