Musicians are set to come together for a big benefit concert in Stamford to support the Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Ten acts have confirmed to play at the Ukrainian Crisis Concert on Sunday, May 22 at the Borderville Sports Centre, in Stamford, from 12.30pm to around 6.30pm.

Tickets have gone on sale and the early response has been good, with promoters looking to sell out the Ryhall Road venue which has a capacity of around 300.

All acts will play for free, while the venue has waived any hire charge for the concert

The concert was the idea of Stamford drummer and drum teacher Steve Andrews, who called in Richard Beechey and Graham Tyers of The Amber Squad to help.

"We did something similar two-and-a-half years ago for a local musician who had dementia," said Richard, lead vocalist with the reunited new wave band.

"It was a fantastic day and we were able to buy him a special chair with the proceeds.

The Amber Squad reformed to play gigs for charities and good causes

"We said at the time it was a day that couldn't be repeated, but we thought this is also a very worthy cause, and with coming out of covid we think people are ready for something like this.

"We want this to be a family event and are hoping to arrange a few things for the kids to do."

As well as The Amber Squad, London-based punk band The Prods feature as part of an eclectic bill which also includes violinist Asa Monaghan.

The full confirmed line-up is The Prods, The Amber Squad, The Dancing Wuli Masters, Rita and the Rogues, Paul McClure, Archie Maclennan, Mat and Lottie, Stamford Ska, Eleanor Turner, Asa Monaghan.

Tickets cost £10 and are available by clicking here.

There is also an option to add a donation when buying tickets, with all proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

"It is going to be an ongoing situation for a long time so the idea is to raise as much as possible," Richard added.

"It's truly dreadful what's going on over there."

• Totally Anchored and Pennyless are to stage a free gig tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of Ukraine.

The two bands will perform live from 6pm at the Anchor pub, in Eastgate, Bourne.