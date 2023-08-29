Public toilets that have attracted complaints from users will close for refurbishment.

From Monday (September 4), the Red Lion Square toilets will shut for 10 days to “bring them up to an acceptable standard,” according to the new owner, Stamford Town Council.

The town bought the loos from South Kesteven District Council for £1 in May following ongoing complaints about their state of repair and cleanliness.

The toilets in Red Lion Square

Some urgent work has been carried out and more will take place from Monday until Thursday, September 14.

During the time they are shut, people will be able to use the customer toilets in the Golden Fleece pub in nearby Sheep Market, or the toilets at the district council-owned Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street.

A statement put out by Stamford Town Council said it is “most grateful” to the landlords of the Golden Fleece and to the district council for this.

When they reopen, the town council is considering whether to reintroduce a charge for people to use the Red Lion Square public toilets.

“Unfortunately, there have been very recent instances of mindless vandalism,” the statement issued by town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg adds.

“Tiles have been pulled off a wall and dropped into a toilet pan and a cubicle door has been ripped off its hinges.

“All this destruction carries consequences and these additional maintenance costs increase pressure on the council’s budget – money ultimately derived from Stamford’s local council taxpayers.”

Anyone witnessing vandalism can contact police. Vandalism or problems with the toilets can be reported to the town council on 01780 753808.