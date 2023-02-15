Seventy-acres of new woodland is being planted near Stamford as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Burghley Estates is teaming up with the Woodland Trust to plant a mixture of mainly deciduous trees that will include oak, hornbeam, alder, Scot’s pine, crab apple, Norway maple, lime, wild service tree, grey and goat willow, elm, holly, yew, and native woody shrubs.

Although the main planting on two of the four chosen sites will not begin until the autumn, 250 oak trees will be planted later this month on a site near Hudd’s Mill off Uffington Road.

Head forester Peter Glassey in Burghley Park. Photo: Burghley Estate

These were grown from acorns collected from an oak tree within Burghley Park that was planted in the late 16th century, around the time Burghley House was built.

In a letter to residents living near to where planting will be happening, head forester for Burghley, Peter Glassey, said: “We are planning to plant a mix of mainly but not exclusively deciduous species.

“The species mixes chosen for each site are predominantly native, with some exotics.

Burghley Estate has identified four sites for tree-planting

“They are designed to add resilience to disease and climate change as well as trying to address each of the site’s particular conservation, heritage, and landscape objectives.”

People are being invited to comment or receive more information by emailing burghley@burghley.co.uk

A new playground is being created at Burghley this spring.

A decade ago, Burghley and the Woodland Trust planted 60 acres of woodland to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee.