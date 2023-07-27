A letter is being sent to a Ukrainian military leader expressing a wish for Stamford to be twinned with his city.

The idea was stimulated by the arrival in April last year of refugee and film-maker Natalia Yakovleva, whose home city is Gostomel – sometimes spelled Hostomel – near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiev.

Despite having limited English, she embraced life under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and created a documentary shown at Stamford Arts Centre Cinema during an event organised by Stamford Diversity Group.

Natalia Yakovleva

Before returning to Ukraine after a year in the UK, Natalia said: “I’ve fallen in love with Stamford and it’s my second home. When I think about going back to Ukraine and working to rebuild my country, I would like to take a piece of Stamford with me.”

Natalia’s wish to maintain links with Stamford looks likely to continue. Stamford Town Council will send a ‘letter of intent’ to military leader Borysiuk Sergiy Lvovych, head of the military administration in Gostomel.

While it is unlikely any progress towards official twinning is made until the war with Russia is won, the letter will pave the way for this to happen and provide hope for residents of the city.

Natalia hopes parts of Gostomel will be rebuilt in Stamford’s Georgian style. Photo: Vira Savchenko

Natalia wants a part of her city, which is home to a cargo airport and other strategic facilities and industries, to be rebuilt in Stamford’s Georgian style.

Stamford town councillor Yvette Munoz-Diaz proposed the twinning of Stamford and Gostomel at a meeting in the town hall on Tuesday (July 26). This was seconded by Coun Amanda Wheeler and received the overall support of the council.

Coun Shaun Ford had questioned whether it might affect Stamford’s existing twinning relationships with Kutná Hora in Czechia, and Vence in southern France. But he was reassured that these relationships were maintained by Stamford Twinning Association, which was separate from Stamford Town Council.

Natalia is back in Ukraine and despite being hit by shrapnel, and injury that left her unable to hear for three days, she has been filming on the frontline. Included in her documentary is Stamford military veteran Jack Bon Holly, who is operating as a medivac driver for the humanitarian aid group Project Konstantin.

Gostomel has suffered bomb damage. Photos: Vira Savchenko

A letter of intent will now be sent by Stamford Town Council to Sergiy Lvovych, who was appointed military leader of Gostomel by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in July last year.