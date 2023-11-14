Towns and villages held services of Remembrance over the weekend, marking the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Market Deeping Remembrance parade and church service was attended by Rainbows, Beavers, Cubs, Brownies, Scouts and Guides, as well as cadets, current and former servicemen and women, and members of organisations such as Deeping Rotary .

Churches were decorated in the Deepings and at Tallington, Father Aran Beesley conducted a service of Remembrance in the churchyard of St Lawrence of Rome, Tallington.

Those attending included a trumpeter from RAF Wittering.

Cadets paraded through Bourne. Photo: David Pearson

Scouting and Guiding groups play a key role in the parade. Photo: David Pearson

Rainbows lead members of the Scouting movement. Photo: David Pearson

The parade through Market Deeping. Photo: David Pearson

The parade through Market Deeping. Photo: David Pearson

A delightful village postbox topper in Tallington, made by Shirley Taylor. Photo: David Tilson

The Remembrance service at The Church of St Lawrence of Rome, Tallington. Photo: David Tilson

Father Aran Beesley, right, who is rector of the Uffington group of churches, held a service at The Church of St Lawrence of Rome, Tallington. Photo: David Tilson

The Last Post was played in Tallington by a serviceman from RAF Wittering. Photo: David Tilson

St Guthlac's Church, Market Deeping. Photo: David Pearson

The Remembrance display in St Andrew's Church, West Deeping. Photo: Colin Blagrove

Remembrance events were also held in Stamford and Bourne.

