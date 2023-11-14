Towns and villages held services of Remembrance over the weekend, marking the anniversary of the end of the First World War.
Market Deeping Remembrance parade and church service was attended by Rainbows, Beavers, Cubs, Brownies, Scouts and Guides, as well as cadets, current and former servicemen and women, and members of organisations such as Deeping Rotary .
Churches were decorated in the Deepings and at Tallington, Father Aran Beesley conducted a service of Remembrance in the churchyard of St Lawrence of Rome, Tallington.
Those attending included a trumpeter from RAF Wittering.
Remembrance events were also held in Stamford and Bourne.
