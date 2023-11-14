Home   News   Article

Remembrance events in Market Deeping and Tallington

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:26, 14 November 2023

Towns and villages held services of Remembrance over the weekend, marking the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Market Deeping Remembrance parade and church service was attended by Rainbows, Beavers, Cubs, Brownies, Scouts and Guides, as well as cadets, current and former servicemen and women, and members of organisations such as Deeping Rotary .

Churches were decorated in the Deepings and at Tallington, Father Aran Beesley conducted a service of Remembrance in the churchyard of St Lawrence of Rome, Tallington.

Those attending included a trumpeter from RAF Wittering.

Cadets paraded through Bourne. Photo: David Pearson
Scouting and Guiding groups play a key role in the parade. Photo: David Pearson
Rainbows lead members of the Scouting movement. Photo: David Pearson
The parade through Market Deeping. Photo: David Pearson
The parade through Market Deeping. Photo: David Pearson
A delightful village postbox topper in Tallington, made by Shirley Taylor. Photo: David Tilson
The Remembrance service at The Church of St Lawrence of Rome, Tallington. Photo: David Tilson
Father Aran Beesley, right, who is rector of the Uffington group of churches, held a service at The Church of St Lawrence of Rome, Tallington. Photo: David Tilson
The Last Post was played in Tallington by a serviceman from RAF Wittering. Photo: David Tilson
St Guthlac's Church, Market Deeping. Photo: David Pearson
The Remembrance display in St Andrew's Church, West Deeping. Photo: Colin Blagrove
Remembrance events were also held in Stamford and Bourne.

If you have an event going on in your area, send details to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk

