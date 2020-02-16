A meeting with friends convinced a town’s new rector it was the right job for him.

Father Neil Shaw is the new rector of All Saints’ with St John’s in Stamford and his induction is taking place on Monday, April 20, at 7pm.

Reflecting on how he felt when he got the job, Father Shaw, said: “I was quite excited and very pleased.

Father Neil Shaw, the new rector of All Saints' and St John's in Stamford

“I met some friends for lunch in Stamford last year and I thought ‘this is a really nice place’.

“I jokingly said ‘who do I need to shoot to become the vicar?’ but they told me it had gone into interregnum.

“I contacted Bishop Nicholas of Grantham and he said apply.

“I also knew the curate who was a contemporary of mine and he said it would be perfect for you.”

The 40-year-old is originally from Horsham in Sussex and studied theology at university before working in a number of jobs including a youth and children’s worker and researcher for the British Library.

Father Shaw, who in his spare time enjoys running, cycling and walking his spaniel Dougal, said he wanted to get to know people initially. He also wants to work on the Parish Centre and getting a new church

roof.

He is moving from St Wilfrid’s Parish in Chichester.

Click here to read more of the latest news.

Read more Human InterestStamford