A couple made history in Stamford this week when they became the first to enter into a mixed-sex civil partnership at the town’s registration office.

Malcolm Brown of Castle Bytham and Deborah Moles of Weldon have been together for 13 years but didn’t want the fuss of a full wedding ceremony.

They confirmed their commitment to each other at the office in Ryhall Road on Wednesday (January 22) in front of family and friends before raising a glass at the Castle Inn in Castle Bytham.

Malcolm Brown and Deborah Moles with their civil partnership certificate.

They now plan to enjoy a 'honeymoon' cruise in the Caribbean.

Malcolm said: “We have both been married and divorced in the past, so we wanted something different to formalise our relationship, and commit to each other without going to the elaborate lengths of a wedding.

“A civil partnership offers all the legal and financial benefits of a marriage but it is a much simpler process and it allows us to keep our individual lives and identities, rather than becoming the conventional ‘husband and wife’.”

Left to right: Norya Irani, Christian Moles, Deborah Moles, Malcolm Brown, Harrison Moles, Sheena Harvey, Alan Harvey.

It comes after London couple Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan won a five-year legal battle to change the law around civil partnerships.

Prior to December 2 last year, they were restricted to same-sex couples, but after that date anyone could register their intent to enter into a civil partnership, and then follow through on it 28 days later.

Heterosexual civil partners have similar rights as married couples, without becoming husband and wife. These include marriage allowance tax relief, exemption from inheritance tax and joint responsibility for children.

Malcolm Brown and Deborah Moles, having signed the registration document.

Following the change in law, it is expected that as many as 84,000 ceremonies will be conducted nationwide this year as people take advantage of a right originally legislated for LGBTQI couples.

The Church of England sparked controversy this week by stating that civil partnerships should be ‘no more than sexually abstinent friendships’.

