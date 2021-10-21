Towns are raising awareness in the light of World Polio Day.

Sunday (October 24) will be used as a reminder of how close the end of polio is, thanks to the polio vaccination.

Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. In about 0.5 per cent of cases, it moves from the gut to affect the central nervous system.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s and the Rotary Club of Stamford planted 4,000 crocus bulbs

The virus has been eradicated from most countries, but still impacts Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.

The colour purple signifies the colour of the dye used on the little finger of a child who has received their life-saving polio drops on mass polio immunisation days in many countries.

Rutland’s Rotary Club plans to light the whole of Oakham Parish Church in purple

Purple crocus flowers are the symbol of Rotary’s aim to end polio.

Normanton Church, located on the edge of Rutland Water, will be floodlit in purple light by the Rotary Club of

Uppingham.

Rutland’s Rotary Club also plans to light the whole of Oakham Parish Church in purple light.