Stamford Railway Station upgraded to Grade II* listed site on advice of Historic England
Published: 14:00, 28 April 2020
A town’s Victorian railway station has been given further protection by the Government to ensure it is preserved for future generations.
Stamford Railway Station, built in 1848, has been upgraded from Grade II to Grade II* by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.
The upgrade ensures that structures such as the waiting shelter and footbridge are recognised for their architectural value as well as the main building.
More by this authorSteve Creswell