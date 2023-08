A tractor has rolled over at a crossroads, causing one exit to be blocked.

Police are at the Witham-on-the-Hill and Manthorpe junction of the A6121 Stamford to Bourne road this afternoon (Friday, August 18).

A blue tractor and a trailer are understood to have been involved in the incident and are blocking the Manthorpe Road to other traffic.

Witham-on-the-Hill crossroads

The incident happened at about 2.30pm.