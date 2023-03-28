A tractor run was dedicated to a 'budding young farmer and lover of the countryside'.

The Stamford and District Young Farmers tractor run attracted more than 100 supporters on Sunday (March 26).

More than 60 tractors travelled around the area starting from Pickworth visiting Clipsham, Grimsthorpe Castle, Bowthorpe Park Farm and Uffington.

Delyth Gilman, president of the Stamford Young Farmers Club, said: "In every village people came out to wave and support with many also giving donations."

The event was held in memory of Jake Hankins and raised money for the East of England Agriculture Society charity, based in Alwalton.

Jake died in a car crash in Woodborough, Nottingham on September 22 at the age of 17.

He was an agricultural student and had a passion for farming.

Delyth said: "Jake, from Ketton, was a budding young farmer, a lover of the countryside and was a dear friend to many in the club."

More than £3,000 was raised through the event from tickets to take part and a raffle.

The group is open to farmers aged from 14 to 24-years-old.

