Stamford and District Young Farmers Club to host tractor run in Lincolnshire and Rutland in memory of teenager killed in crash near Nottingham
An annual tractor run will this year be dedicated to a teenager who died in a car crash.
Stamford and District Young Farmers will host the event on Sunday, March 26 starting from Pickworth with drivers travelling across the area visiting Clipsham, Grimsthorpe Castle, Bowthorpe Park Farm and Uffington.
Last year the event attracted 60 tractor drivers.
The event is in memory of Jake Hankins and will raise money for the East of England Agriculture Society charity, based in Alwalton.
Jake, from Stamford, died in a car crash in Woodborough, Nottingham on September 22 at the age of 17.
Stamford and District Young Farmers group is open to people aged 14 to 24-years-old.
Those without driving licenses are able to join the tractor run as passengers.
Tractor drivers are encouraged to be in Pickworth for 9.30am for a briefing before setting off at 10.30am.
Entry is £10 per tractor and £5 per passenger.
The event will be followed by a barbecue, drinks and a raffle.
For more information email: stamfordyfc1@outlook.com.