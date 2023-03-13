An annual tractor run will this year be dedicated to a teenager who died in a car crash.

Stamford and District Young Farmers will host the event on Sunday, March 26 starting from Pickworth with drivers travelling across the area visiting Clipsham, Grimsthorpe Castle, Bowthorpe Park Farm and Uffington.

Last year the event attracted 60 tractor drivers.

The Stamford and District Young Farmers Club's tractor run last year. Photo: Jennifer Dancy

The event is in memory of Jake Hankins and will raise money for the East of England Agriculture Society charity, based in Alwalton.

Jake, from Stamford, died in a car crash in Woodborough, Nottingham on September 22 at the age of 17.

Stamford and District Young Farmers group is open to people aged 14 to 24-years-old.

Jake Hankins

Those without driving licenses are able to join the tractor run as passengers.

Tractor drivers are encouraged to be in Pickworth for 9.30am for a briefing before setting off at 10.30am.

Entry is £10 per tractor and £5 per passenger.

The event will be followed by a barbecue, drinks and a raffle.

The route for the Stamford Young Farmer's tractor run on Sunday, March 26

For more information email: stamfordyfc1@outlook.com.