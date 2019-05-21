Take a look at the awesome spectacle of 118 tractors that rolled through the Deepings and surrounding villages on Sunday (May 19).

The 8th Newborough Young Farmers Tractor Run was not just a crowd-pleaser - it also raised money for causes such as East Anglian Air Ambulance, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, ​the syringe driver charity No Gain, No Pain UK and the Young Farmers Clubs.

This year's run was opened by a mum who had mixed feelings about the event last year.

Amy Fisher cut the ribbon on the the Newborough Young Farmers Club Tractor Run on Sunday - a year after she went into labour and got stuck in a convoy of 100 tractors.

Fortunately organisers of the event made way for her, and baby Kylo was born without having a farmer for a midwife.

Amy Fisher and Kylo cut the ribbon

Stacey Stringer, 31, helped relaunch the Young Farmers in Newborough back in 2011 and is still heavily involved in organising its annual tractor run.

She said: "This year was better than ever, with 118 tractors taking part and people lining the streets to watch them come by.

"We are currently adding up the amounts raised for the good causes we support, and will be announcing the total at the end of the week."