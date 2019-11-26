#ShopStamford supporters gathered today to promote their Christmas campaign to encourage people to shop local this festive season.

Dozens of traders gathered by the Christmas tree in Red Lion Square amid damp weather hoping shoppers will heed their message.

Among the traders were Sandy Thompson of the Stamford Music Shop on St Mary's Hill who says shopping in local stores is better than buying online because you can touch and feel the products, maybe try them out and you can talk to staff for expert advice.