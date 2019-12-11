Trading standards officers have warned Christmas shoppers to be on the look out for fake games consoles, dolls and dangerous LED balloons.

Fake L.O.L Surprise! Dolls have been found in Lincolnshire for the second Christmas running.

These dolls have been seized by county trading standards officers, alongside counterfeit Nintendo games consoles from a number of markets in Lincolnshire.

Chad Saratoon, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire Trading Standards, said: “With counterfeit products, you can never really be sure that they have been made to a good standard and that they are a decent and durable product.

“The fake products have been tested and there are significant safety issues, including insulation failures, which pose a risk of overheating and fire, as well as lack of traceability. None of the products have correct labels.”

He added: “Consumers can’t be sure how these products have been made, what they are made from, or if they are safe to give to your children.”

Pop-up sellers in high streets are also selling LED balloons - often in the shape of a unicorn or a ball.

These balloons, which don’t comply with the Toy Safety Directive, have been recalled due to the string posing a strangulation risk, the solder containing an excessive amount of lead, and the battery compartment breaking or opening easily.

Chad said: “I’d urge shoppers to only buy toys from responsible retailers, both on the high street or online.

“It’s always worth buying the genuine article because they have been though considerable amounts of safety testing, meaning you can have confidence that they meet the correct safety standards. For me, you can’t put a price on your child’s safety.”

To report a product call the Citizen’s Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

