Drivers travelling on the A1 are facing lengthy delays after a crash.

Police were called at 11am today (May 20) to reports of a five-vehicle crash on the A1 northbound at Wittering.

The A1 northbound is at a standstill between Sibson and Wittering due to the road being closed for vehicle recovery.

Delays on the A1. Photo: AA (56802659)

Police do not believe anyone has been injured.

More information as we have it.