Drivers on the northbound A1 are facing delays today (Wednesday July 24).

Traffic has been moving slowly to the north of Stamford between the A6121 Tinwell Road, the A606 Empingham Road and past the village of Tickencote.

Delays were reported to be increasing at 12.30pm and average speeds for vehicles were recorded by the AA as 10mph.

A1 road sign

Drivers in Stamford were facing delays following roadworks in Stamford.