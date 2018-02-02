Traffic concerns raised at Manning Road Bourne homes exhibition

Concerns about traffic congestion and air quality were raised at an exhibition showcasing proposals for 110 homes in Bourne.

Larkfleet Homes wishes to build a mixture of one to four bedroom homes on land north of Manning Road, adjacent to the Bourne Abbey Primary Academy playing field.

The developer intends to include solar panels on all the homes and create a children’s play area and public open space in the development.

On Thursday last week, proposals for the homes, which are set to be accessed from a newly constructed T-junction in Manning Road, were showcased at Bourne Corn Exchange.

Residents who attended the consultation said they were concerned that the development would add to congestion around the time children from Bourne Abbey School were picked-up and dropped off by their parents.

David Gordon, the health and safety manager of Roadphone NRB, a radio firm located behind the proposed development, said: “We see regular heavy levels of traffic on the road prior to school pick-up and drop-off time.”

He was also concerned wind would cause dust from the Bullimore Skip Hire firm’s site, which is located behind the proposed development and has a recycling facility, to be blown onto the development - causing a risk to people’s health.

Maureen Butler, who lives in Blackthorn Way, which backs onto the development site, said: “I feel there is no proper facilities for parking at the moment [near the school].

“Unfortunately, I feel there is an accident waiting to happen on Manning Road.”

She added she liked that affordable homes were being included in the development and was pleased the homes would include solar panels.

At the exhibition members of Larkfleet’s development project team, including Hannah Guy, planning manager, were on hand to speak to residents and answer questions.

She said that a traffic survey had been completed by the firm which showed that the development would not cause congestion.

“It wouldn’t have a significant impact on the highway network,” she said.

She said in response to Mr Gordon’s dust concerns: “We do not need an air quality survey at this stage.”