A temporary traffic light sequence being used on Stamford Town Bridge could become permanent if councillors get their way.

During railway tunnel work carried out under Barnack Road, traffic leaving Station Road and Water Street has received separate green lights.

When members of Stamford Town Council were told at a meeting on Tuesday that the sequence was due to return to drivers at the facing junctions receiving a green light at the same time, they suggested the temporary solution had improved matters and should be kept in place.

Stamford Bridge traffic lights

