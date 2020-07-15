Traffic light knocked down in Red Lion Square, Stamford
Published: 08:34, 15 July 2020
| Updated: 08:48, 15 July 2020
A traffic light has been knocked down by a lorry in Red Lion Square, Stamford.
The crash happened at about 7.20am today (Wednesday, July 15) and was attended by police shortly afterwards.
By 8am a worker from Lincolnshire County Council's highways department was inspecting the damage before the traffic light, which includes a pedestrian crossing control, is repaired.
