Traffic light knocked down in Red Lion Square, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 08:34, 15 July 2020
 | Updated: 08:48, 15 July 2020

A traffic light has been knocked down by a lorry in Red Lion Square, Stamford.

The crash happened at about 7.20am today (Wednesday, July 15) and was attended by police shortly afterwards.

By 8am a worker from Lincolnshire County Council's highways department was inspecting the damage before the traffic light, which includes a pedestrian crossing control, is repaired.

