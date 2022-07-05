Home   News   Article

Traffic light crashed into in Red Lion Square, Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:55, 05 July 2022
 | Updated: 11:54, 05 July 2022

A traffic light has been knocked down in Red Lion Square, Stamford.

The traffic light, located in the temporary one-way system, was crashed into by a vehicle earlier this morning (Tuesday, July 5).

The signal was pushed over by a vehicle delivering to one of the businesses in the area.

A traffic light has been knocked over in Red Lion Square
Engineers are on their way to Stamford to make the traffic light safe.

Red Lion Square is currently subject to a partial closure while resurfacing works take place.

A traffic light has been knocked over in Red Lion Square
Accidents Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
