Traffic light crashed into in Red Lion Square, Stamford
Published: 10:55, 05 July 2022
| Updated: 11:54, 05 July 2022
A traffic light has been knocked down in Red Lion Square, Stamford.
The traffic light, located in the temporary one-way system, was crashed into by a vehicle earlier this morning (Tuesday, July 5).
The signal was pushed over by a vehicle delivering to one of the businesses in the area.
Engineers are on their way to Stamford to make the traffic light safe.
Red Lion Square is currently subject to a partial closure while resurfacing works take place.
