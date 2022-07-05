More news, no ads

A traffic light has been knocked down in Red Lion Square, Stamford.

The traffic light, located in the temporary one-way system, was crashed into by a vehicle earlier this morning (Tuesday, July 5).

The signal was pushed over by a vehicle delivering to one of the businesses in the area.

Engineers are on their way to Stamford to make the traffic light safe.

Red Lion Square is currently subject to a partial closure while resurfacing works take place.

