Traffic lights fixed after crash in Red Lion Square, Stamford
Published: 14:29, 06 July 2022
Workers are fixing some traffic lights after they were knocked over in a crash.
The accident happened yesterday morning (Tuesday, July 5) when a delivery vehicle knocked into the post on the west side of the pedestrian crossing in Red Lion Square, Stamford, leaving it at a peculiar angle.
Lincolnshire County Council sent engineers to put right the damage today.
The lights on the east side of the square, at the bottom of High Street, were knocked wonky in July 2020.
If you have a story, email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk or call the Mercury on 01780 758955.