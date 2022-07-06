Workers are fixing some traffic lights after they were knocked over in a crash.

The accident happened yesterday morning (Tuesday, July 5) when a delivery vehicle knocked into the post on the west side of the pedestrian crossing in Red Lion Square, Stamford, leaving it at a peculiar angle.

Lincolnshire County Council sent engineers to put right the damage today.

A traffic light is fixed in Red Lion Square following a crash

The lights on the east side of the square, at the bottom of High Street, were knocked wonky in July 2020.

